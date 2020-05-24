Saturday rainfall brings rises and extends flooding on many Chicago area rivers

As is the nature of thunderstorms, Saturday rainfall totals varied greatly across the Chicago area with many locations receiving well over an inch of rain and other less than a tenth of an inch. In general heaviest rains occurred in northern counties, locations in counties close-in to Chicago and Cook County and areas to the south of Chicago along the Interstate-80 corridor into northwest Indiana. These additional rains have renewed rises on many area rivers and extended the period of expected flooding on others.

Moderate flooding is forecast on the Fox River from McHenry to Algonquin and  the Illinois River at LaSalle. Minor flooding continues on other segments on the Fox,  Illinois, Kankakee and Des Plaines (see table below).

Segments of rivers under Flood Warnings and Advisories are depicted on the headline map in light green. Below is a list of some of the greater Saturday rainfall totals and the latest Hydrologic River Stages/Flood Forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service.

Selected rainfall totals:

Location/rainfall (inches)Valparaiso IN….3.08
Chesterton IN….2.96
Hammond IN….2.70
Algonquin….2.23
Glencoe….1.97
Huntley….1.93
New Lenox….1.77
Lockport….1.73
Crystal Lake….1.70
Wheaton….1.65
Palatine….1.60
Kingston….1.59
Morris….1.55
Bull Valley….1.54

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    14.73  07 AM Sun   0.27

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     6.68  06 AM Sun  -0.55
Gurnee                 7.0     8.35  06 AM Sun  -0.54 MINOR
Lincolnshire          12.5    13.90  07 AM Sun  -0.03 MINOR
Des Plaines           15.0    17.19  07 AM Sun   0.70 MINOR
River Forest          16.0    13.73  07 AM Sun  -0.16 ADVISORY
Riverside              7.5     6.92  07 AM Sun  -0.04 ADVISORY
Lemont                                                MINOR

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5    11.56  06 AM Sun   0.48 MODERATE
Montgomery            13.5    13.60  07 AM Sun   0.23 MINOR
Dayton                12.0    11.10  07 AM Sun   0.03 ADVISORY

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    16.84  06 AM Sun   0.22

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     9.37  07 AM Sun   0.71

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     8.93  07 AM Sun   0.63
Shorewood              6.5     3.97  07 AM Sun   0.33

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     7.37  06 AM Sun  -0.80
Foresman              18.0    14.07  07 AM Sun  -0.85
Chebanse              16.0    10.31  07 AM Sun  -1.61
Iroquois              18.0    14.59  07 AM Sun  -0.92

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     7.74  07 AM Sun  -1.73

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     9.04  07 AM Sun  -0.35
Kouts                 11.0    10.27  07 AM Sun   0.08
Shelby                10.5    10.54  07 AM Sun  -0.18 MINOR
Momence                5.0     4.45  07 AM Sun  -0.03
Wilmington             6.5     4.74  07 AM Sun  -0.11

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     9.26  06 AM Sun   5.50

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     4.35  07 AM Sun   1.19

Munster (H            12.0    10.85  07 AM Sun   2.41
South Holland         16.5    13.47  07 AM Sun   4.72

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     6.62  07 AM Sun   2.73

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     6.00  07 AM Sun   0.12
Leonore               16.0     9.77  07 AM Sun   0.23

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0    14.58  07 AM Sun   0.32 ADVISORY
Ottawa               463.0   463.40  06 AM Sun  -0.37 MINOR
La Salle              20.0    28.50  07 AM Sun  -0.65 MODERATE

S Branch Kishwaukee River
DeKalb                10.0     4.64  07 AM Sun  -0.10

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     6.38  06 AM Sun   0.89 ADVISORY
Perryville            12.0    11.08  06 AM Sun   1.44 ADVISORY

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    11.50  07 AM Sun   0.43 ADVISORY

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     8.19  06 AM Sun   1.05
Latham Park            9.0     8.20  06 AM Sun   0.86 ADVISORY
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0     3.83  07 AM Sun   0.57
Byron                 13.0    10.72  07 AM Sun   0.25 ADVISORY
Dixon                 16.0    12.60  06 AM Sun  -0.04









		

		

			

	
	


		

	


	


	
	
	

					
