Saturday rainfall brings rises and extends flooding on many Chicago area rivers

As is the nature of thunderstorms, Saturday rainfall totals varied greatly across the Chicago area with many locations receiving well over an inch of rain and other less than a tenth of an inch. In general heaviest rains occurred in northern counties, locations in counties close-in to Chicago and Cook County and areas to the south of Chicago along the Interstate-80 corridor into northwest Indiana. These additional rains have renewed rises on many area rivers and extended the period of expected flooding on others.

Moderate flooding is forecast on the Fox River from McHenry to Algonquin and the Illinois River at LaSalle. Minor flooding continues on other segments on the Fox, Illinois, Kankakee and Des Plaines (see table below).

Segments of rivers under Flood Warnings and Advisories are depicted on the headline map in light green. Below is a list of some of the greater Saturday rainfall totals and the latest Hydrologic River Stages/Flood Forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service.

Selected rainfall totals:

Location/rainfall (inches)Valparaiso IN….3.08

Chesterton IN….2.96

Hammond IN….2.70

Algonquin….2.23

Glencoe….1.97

Huntley….1.93

New Lenox….1.77

Lockport….1.73

Crystal Lake….1.70

Wheaton….1.65

Palatine….1.60

Kingston….1.59

Morris….1.55

Bull Valley….1.54



Hydrologic Summary National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL 730 AM CDT Sun May 24 2020 Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood Stage Today Change Forecast North Branch Chicago River Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 14.73 07 AM Sun 0.27 Des Plaines River Russell 7.0 6.68 06 AM Sun -0.55 Gurnee 7.0 8.35 06 AM Sun -0.54 MINOR Lincolnshire 12.5 13.90 07 AM Sun -0.03 MINOR Des Plaines 15.0 17.19 07 AM Sun 0.70 MINOR River Forest 16.0 13.73 07 AM Sun -0.16 ADVISORY Riverside 7.5 6.92 07 AM Sun -0.04 ADVISORY Lemont MINOR Fox River Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 11.56 06 AM Sun 0.48 MODERATE Montgomery 13.5 13.60 07 AM Sun 0.23 MINOR Dayton 12.0 11.10 07 AM Sun 0.03 ADVISORY East Branch Du Page River Bolingbrook 19.5 16.84 06 AM Sun 0.22 West Branch Du Page River Warrenville 11.5 9.37 07 AM Sun 0.71 Du Page River Plainfield 12.0 8.93 07 AM Sun 0.63 Shorewood 6.5 3.97 07 AM Sun 0.33 Iroquois River Rensselaer 12.0 7.37 06 AM Sun -0.80 Foresman 18.0 14.07 07 AM Sun -0.85 Chebanse 16.0 10.31 07 AM Sun -1.61 Iroquois 18.0 14.59 07 AM Sun -0.92 Sugar Creek Milford 18.0 7.74 07 AM Sun -1.73 Kankakee River Dunns Bridge 10.0 9.04 07 AM Sun -0.35 Kouts 11.0 10.27 07 AM Sun 0.08 Shelby 10.5 10.54 07 AM Sun -0.18 MINOR Momence 5.0 4.45 07 AM Sun -0.03 Wilmington 6.5 4.74 07 AM Sun -0.11 Thorn Creek Thornton 10.0 9.26 06 AM Sun 5.50 Little Calumet River Dyer 12.0 4.35 07 AM Sun 1.19 Munster (H 12.0 10.85 07 AM Sun 2.41 South Holland 16.5 13.47 07 AM Sun 4.72 Mazon River Coal City 12.0 6.62 07 AM Sun 2.73 Vermilion River Pontiac 14.0 6.00 07 AM Sun 0.12 Leonore 16.0 9.77 07 AM Sun 0.23 Upper Illinois River Morris 16.0 14.58 07 AM Sun 0.32 ADVISORY Ottawa 463.0 463.40 06 AM Sun -0.37 MINOR La Salle 20.0 28.50 07 AM Sun -0.65 MODERATE S Branch Kishwaukee River DeKalb 10.0 4.64 07 AM Sun -0.10 Kishwaukee River Belvidere 9.0 6.38 06 AM Sun 0.89 ADVISORY Perryville 12.0 11.08 06 AM Sun 1.44 ADVISORY Pecatonica River Shirland 12.0 11.50 07 AM Sun 0.43 ADVISORY Rock River Rockton 10.0 8.19 06 AM Sun 1.05 Latham Park 9.0 8.20 06 AM Sun 0.86 ADVISORY Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 3.83 07 AM Sun 0.57 Byron 13.0 10.72 07 AM Sun 0.25 ADVISORY Dixon 16.0 12.60 06 AM Sun -0.04



