Saturday: Some AM rain/thunderstorms. Slow gradual PM clearing. Air quality is Good. N 10-15 mph. Highs mid 70s, cooler lakeside

Saturday Night: A few clouds & comfortable. NNW 5-15 mph. Low 60-65

Sunday: Warmer & sunnier. NNW/E 5-10 mph. Highs near 80. A bit cooler lakeside.

Extended outlook has Mother Nature turning up the heat again for Mon/Tue with highs near 90 and it’ll get pretty muggy too. Chance of strong to severe thunderstorms returns Tue afternoon and evening. Rain and thunderstorms look likely for Wednesday with temps in the upper 70s. Chance of sun and afternoon thunderstorms for Thu/Fri with highs in the mid to low 80s.