Saturday: Increasing clouds & wind. A few scattered showers. W 10-20, G30 mph

High 47

Saturday Night: Clearing skies, breezy & colder. WNW 10-20, G30 mph. Low 31

Sunday is looking mostly cloudy, chance of a few rain/snow mix showers. WNW 15-20 mph. High 46

Extended outlook calls for milder weather as we get back to the work-week as we end up partly cloudy and milder with highs in the mid 50s. A cooler than normal week ahead with highs stay in in the mid 50s with a mix of clouds & sun. Next chance for precip after Sunday looks like next Friday when a chance of showers returns.

