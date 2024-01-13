Saturday: A Wind Chill and Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most of the Chicagoland area. Blowing snow and snow showers continue. Cloudy, windy and turning colder.

High: 24, low: 17 when wind chills will be between -10 and 10.

Watches and warnings across Chicagoland area and Midwest

Saturday Night: Cloudy spells, windy and becoming bitterly cold with wind gusts to -30 mph to -20 mph. Passing flurries continue. Low: -3, wind chills drop to 18 to 25 below by Sunday daybreak.

Sunday: Flurries may linger into Sunday High: 6, wind chills continuing 10 to 20 below zero.

NWS Chicago says windchills of -20 to -30 can result in frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. They say to prepare for bitterly cold temperatures and plan ahead for possible cold-related impacts.

For more information on warming centers: