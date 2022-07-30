Today: Mostly sunny & a bit warmer, except lakeside. W 10-15 mph. Air quality is in the Good category for Chicagoland. High 84, cooler lakeside in the mid 70s.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies & pleasant. S 5-10 mph. Lows in the mid 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny & seasonally warm. S 10-15 mph

Highs in the mid 80s. Lower 80s by the lake.

Extended outlook calls for a return to some heat and humidity. Monday temps will be near 90 and getting muggy with a chance of afternoon & evening thunderstorms. While temps get a tad cooler on Tuesday, they bounce back to the upper 90s for Wed/Thu. Heat index temps will be in the low 100s. Temps look to fall into the lower 90s by next weekend.