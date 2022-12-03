Saturday: Wind Advisory until 9a. Gusts 45+ mph. Sunny & blustery & very cold. High 28

Saturday Night: A few clouds & very cold. Winds ease, but wind chill temps still 5-10 degrees. Low: 16

Sunday: Mostly sunny & milder. SW 10-15 & breezy. High near 40

For the latest weather updates, check out the WGN Weather blog.

Extended outlook calls for temps in the low 40s on Monday with a chance of some afternoon and evening precipitation that will be falling as rain or a rain/snow mix. High temps on Tuesday look to be in the upper 30s with a chance of some afternoon and evening snow. The rest of the week looks active as well as a little colder than normal with highs in the mid to upper 30s and lows in the 20s. A chance of snow on Thursday and some rain/snow mix for Friday.