Saturday Forecast: Unseasonably warm with increasing clouds

Today: Unseasonably warm with increasing clouds & winds. S 15-25, G35 mph, High: 68
Tonight: Showers & thunderstorms likely, possibly strong to severe. SW 20-30, G40 mph
Wind Advisory starts at 6p and goes until 9a on Sunday. Low: 38
Sunday: Partly sunny & windy AM. Increasing late-day clouds. W 20-30, G 40-50 mph, High: 52
Extended outlook calls for rain to change over to sticking snow on Monday with highs only in the mid to low 30s. More seasonal temps in the 40s with some sunshine in the middle of the week. More clouds on Friday and then some rain/snow likely for next weekend.