Saturday: Mostly sunny & warm. Chance of PM isolated thunderstorms in NW Indiana. NE 5-15 mph. Air quality is in the moderate category for today. High: 90, lakeside mid 70s.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear & comfortable. NE 5-10 mph. Low: 63

Sunday: Mostly sunny & not quite as hot. NE 5-15 mph

High: 84, lakeside 70

Extended outlook calls for Monday temps to stay in the mid 80s and a chance of afternoon/evening much needed rain. Cooler for Wednesday with highs in the low 70s. We’ll stairstep the temps back towards the upper 80s by the weekend.

