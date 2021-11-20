Saturday Forecast: Temps near 50 with breezy conditions

CHICAGO — Lots of clouds Saturday with some midday breaks of sun and breezy conditions. Winds: SW 10-20, G30. Air quality in the Good category for Chicago and most of the Midwest. High: 49.

Mostly cloudy tonight and milder overnight lows. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. Low 38.

Sunday Forecast: Mostly cloudy Sunday with a chance of showers/snow showers. Gusty afternoon winds develop. Winds: NW 20-30, G40. Falling afternoon temps as winds increase. High: 48.

Extended outlook calls for sunny but cold for Mon/Tue with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s. A warmer temperature regime takes over on Wed with a chance of showers with highs in the mid 40s. The milder temps look likely for Thanksgiving too. Colder for Friday into next weekend.