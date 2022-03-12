Saturday Forecast: Temps in the low 20s, clear skies

CHICAGO — A cold start to the weekend with clear skies and gusty northwesterly winds.

Temperatures will climb into the low 20s this afternoon but wind chill readings will remain in the teens and possibly even single digit for some north and west locations. This will make it feel very chilly throughout our Saturday. The silver lining to this forecast is the clear and sunny skies.

Overnight a disturbance will move through bringing more cloud coverage and the potential of a light snow shower after midnight, mainly over northern locations. Could see a dusting up to a quarter inch of accumulation by Sunday morning.

Sunday will start with cloudy skies clearing out by the afternoon. Still breezy, but much more mild on Sunday with highs into the low 50s.

Mild air sticks with us to start the work week.