Saturday Forecast: Temps in 70, sunny and breezy

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. A chilly morning and nice afternoon. W 10-20, G30. Air quality is in the Good category. High: 70, Low: 55

Tonight: Mostly clear. Sunset around 6:45. SW 10-15 Low 53, upper 40s in the suburbs.

Sunday: Warm and mostly sunny with some increasing clouds by the afternoon. Breezy with SW winds 10-20, gusts to 30. Highs near 80.

Extended outlook looks unseasonably warm with highs 5-10 degrees above the normal of 72. Continued dry weather as well to end what has been a dry September for Chicagoland.