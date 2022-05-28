Today: Mostly sunny & warmer — except by the lake. S 10-15 mph. Air quality in the Good category for most of us around Chicagoland with pockets of Moderate air quality around the region. High 77, upper 60s by the lake.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with overnight clearing. S 10-15 mph. Lows in the lower 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, much warmer with building afternoon winds and increasing humidity. S 15-25, G40 mph. Lake water temps remain dangerously cold near 50 degrees. Highs near 90, 80s by the lake.

Extended outlook calls for a hot & muggy Memorial Day this year with highs in the low 90s. That heat continues into Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. Cooling off as we head into June with temps in the 80s and a chance of showers/thunderstorms in the afternoon. Back into the seasonal 70s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies to finish out the week ahead.