Saturday: Sunny & a bit warmer. WSW 5-15 G20 mph. Air quality is Good to Moderate for Chicagoland. High: 55

Saturday Night: Mostly clear & seasonally chilly. WNW 0-5 mph. Low: 35

Sunday: Mostly sunny & not as breezy. NE 5-10 mph. High: 56

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Extended outlook calls for some rain late in the day on Monday with highs a bit cooler near 50. Cold Tuesday morning with a slight chance of rain/snow showers. Afternoon temps in the mid 40s. Wednesday high temps only near 40 with mostly cloudy skies. Thanksgiving looks cold with high temps only in the mid 30s.