Saturday: Hot, sunny with temperatures into the low 90s for inland locations. Areas along the lake will reach the upper 70s and mid 80s.

Sunshine will prevail for much of the day with some clouds building in late in the afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms move in overnight likely close to midnight and into the very early morning hours on Sunday. Much of the area is under a marginal risk of strong to severe storms with wind and hail as the main threats.

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Sunday will start with a mix of sun and clouds and humid conditions. Winds will be strong with gusts up to 30 mph at times. We’ll see another chance of some thunderstorms mid-morning into the early afternoon on Sunday with showers lingering into the evening.

Highs will be into the mid 80s.