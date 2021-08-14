Saturday forecast: Sunny skies, mild temps

Today: Beautiful. Lots of summer sun. NE 10-15, High: 81, mid 70s by the lake
Tonight: Mostly clear, mild. E 10-15Low 62
Sunday: Mostly sunny & pleasant. E/NE 5-10 mph, High: 82, upper 70s by the lake
Extended outlook keeps us pretty nice into the beginning of next week. Temperatures get a bit warmer into the mid to upper 80s mid-week and humidity creeps back into the forecast too. That additional moisture in the air could give us some afternoon isolated showers and t-storms starting mid week too.