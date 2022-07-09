Today: Sunny skies and breezy NE winds 10-20 mph. Swim hazards for IL shore and NW Indiana for high waves and dangerous rip currents. Air quality is in the Good category around Chicagoland. Highs in the upper 70s. Cooler by the lake.

Tonight: Mostly clear & comfortable. NE 10-15 mph

Lows mid 60s.

Sunday: Mainly sunny & warmer. S 10-20 mph. Highs mid to low 80s, upper 70s by the lake.

Extended outlook calls for hotter on Monday to near 90 with partly sunny skies, a bit muggier, and 30-40% chance of showers/t’storms in the afternoon and evening.

A few lingering showers are possible into Tuesday, but the trend is dry and sunny for most of the rest of the week with highs in the mid to low 80s. Temps warm again towards 90 by Friday.