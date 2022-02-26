Saturday Forecast: Sunny, seasonably chilly

Today: Lots of sunshine and a gusty afternoon. SW 15-25, G30 mph. Air quality is in the Good category for Chicagoland. High: 34

Tonight: Mostly clear, a bit breezy & seasonably chilly. SW 10-20 mph. Low 24

Sunday: Sunny start with some afternoon clouds & milder. NW 10-15 mph. High 39

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Extended outlook calls for a pretty pleasant week. We finish out Meteorological Winter on Monday with partly sunny skies and Highs near 40. March comes in like a lamb this year on Tuesday with sun & clouds and high temps in the mid to low 40s. A delightfully boring forecast decent March sunshine until we see some increasing clouds late Thursday. The week ahead is also mostly dry week until Friday when we’ll see a chance of some showers and milder temps pushing close to 50. Normal high/low temps for this part of late winter is 40/23