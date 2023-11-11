Saturday: Sunny start to Veterans Day with late afternoon clouds. NW 5-10 mph. Air quality in the Good to Moderate range for Chicagoland. High: 51

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Upper 20s outlying areas. S 5-10 mph. Low: 34

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy & milder. S 10-20, G30 mph. High: 58

Extended outlook calls more sunshine on Monday with temps in the mid to low 60s. Lots of sunshine for most of this week with temp unseasonably warm for November with highs in the mid to upper 60s possible on Wed/Thu. A bit cooler into the mid 50s on Friday with more clouds and our next chance of showers.