Saturday Forecast: Sunny, humid with a chance of showers

Today: Partly sunny and humid. 30% chance of showers and t-storms in the afternoon & evening. SW 5-10High 86. Low 80s by the lake.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated t-storms. S 5-10

Low: 72

Sunday: Hotter and still muggy. Chance of showers and t-storms in the afternoon. SW 10-20Highs near 90.

Extended outlook looks unsettled with a chance of showers and thunderstorm every afternoon and evening for the next several days.

Tuesday looks especially muggy and uncomfortable as dew points rise into the mid 70s. Less humid and more sunshine as we dry out and cool down by the end of the week.