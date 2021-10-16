Saturday Forecast: Sunny, breezy with temps in the 60s

Today: Sunny & breezy. W 10-20 mph, gusts to 30. Air quality in the Good category around Chicago and most of the Midwest. Highs near 60

Tonight: Clear skies, sunset just after 6p. W 10-15 mph. Lows mid 40s, warmer near the lake

Sunday: Sunny skies, a bit warmer. W 10-15 mphHigh 66

Extended outlook calls for pleasant and dry conditions for most of this week. Chilly mornings and warm afternoons in the low 70s in the middle of the week. Next shot for rain looks like Wednesday night into Thu. Normal high/low for this part of October is 63/46