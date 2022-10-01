Saturday: Sunny & a bit warmer, except lakeside. NE 5-15, G20 mph. Air quality is in the Good category for Chicago but in the Moderate for outlying areas in NE Illinois and NW Indiana, high: 70, cooler lakeside

Saturday Night: Mostly clear skies, low: 55

Sunday: Some AM clouds, then mostly sunny, high: mid 60s, cooler lakeside.

Extended outlook calls for mild temps in the mid 60s to continue into Monday. We’ll head back into the mid to low 70s with a mix of sun & clouds for Wed/Thu. More clouds late day Thursday with some showers Thu night into Friday. Significantly cooler weather likely for next weekend with highs only in the low 50s.

