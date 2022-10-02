Saturday: Some AM clouds, then mostly sunny. NE 5-10 mph, gusts to 20 by the lake. Air quality is in the Good category for all of Chicagoland. Highs mid 60s.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear skies. E 5-10 mph, lows near 50

Sunday: Mostly sunny. E 0-10 mph, highs mid to upper 60s

Extended outlook calls for temps to return to the mid to low 70s for Tue/Wed. Next chance for rain looks like Thu afternoon. When a front passes we’ll see temps crash on Fri/Sat. Highs will be in the mid to low 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s in the city and 30s in outlying areas– with a chance of some overnight frost in some isolated locations.

