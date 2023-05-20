Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler lakeside & NW Indiana. NE 5-10, G20 mph. High: 68, near 60 by the lake.

Saturday Night:

Mostly clear & a bit chilly. Lows near 50 in the city, upper 40s outlying areas.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny & milder. ENE 5-10 mph. High: 77, lower 60s by the lake.

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Extended outlook calls for much more May sunshine ahead. High temps all week in the upper 70s and low 80s with temps still in the 60s by the lake.