Saturday Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms possible with breezy, muggy conditions

Saturday Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies with muggy conditions, showers and potential for a few thunderstorms. S to SW winds at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Air quality good to moderate throughout region. High: 79

Tonight: Cloudy with few showers and possible isolated thunderstorms. SW winds 5-10 mph. Low: 65

Sunday Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, NW winds 10-15 mph. High: 73

Extended Outlook: Cooler temperatures for Monday and Tuesday with highs in upper 60s as precipitation tapers off Monday afternoon. Some rain comes back late Wednesday and continues on and off through end of week with highs approaching low 70s. Normal high/low for this part of autumn is 69/51.