Saturday: Cloudy with scattered snow showers. W 10-15 mph, high: 29

Saturday Night:

Cloudy & cold with scattered snow showers. W 10-15 mph, low: 18

Sunday: AM clouds and partly cloudy afternoon. W 10-15 mph, high: 26

Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center

Extended outlook calls for more clouds on Monday & Tuesday with some flurries Monday afternoon dry for Tuesday both days highs near 30. Wednesday some snow looks likely by the late afternoon and evening and could see some accumulations on Wednesday night into Thursday.