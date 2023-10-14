Saturday: It’s a windy and dreary day in the Chicagoland area this Saturday. Rain showers are expected to decrease this afternoon and will be left with a few lake effect showers later.

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Winds will be strong out of the northeast 20-30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph with the most powerful winds near the lakeside.

Highs today will be in the mid 50s with a few more showers overnight.

Saturday night: Temps to be in the mid 40s with few lingering spot showers lakeside

Sunday: Temps in the mid 40s with few lingering spot showers lakeside. Clearer and drier conditions with be around to the strat the work week.