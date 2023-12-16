Saturday: Rain at times and a bit breezy. SE 10-15 mph. High: 45

Saturday Night: Rain tapers off into areas of drizzle. S 10-15 mph. Low near 40

Sunday: Cloudy with a chance of AM drizzle. W 5-10 mph. High: 46

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Extended outlook calls for a temperature plunge on Monday with sunny skies for most of us around Chicago and some lake effect snow in NW Indiana. High temps on Monday only around freezing. Tuesday a few degrees warmer. Increasing clouds on Wednesday with high temps near 40. We’ll be in the mid to upper 40s for Thu/Fri with a chance of some late Thursday showers for the Winter Solstice. Some rain possible for the first full day of winter on Friday.