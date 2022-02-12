Saturday Forecast: Partly sunny with colder temps

Today: Partly sunny & colder. NW 10-20 mph Winter Weather Advisory: NW Indiana.
Moderate air quality for northern Chicagoland, elsewhere the air quality is Good. High 22
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy & cold. W 5-10 mph
Low 13
Sunday: Mostly cloudy & some flurries. NW 10-15 mph
High 20
The extended outlook calls for some milder temps for Valentine’s Day on Monday to near freezing and even warmer still getting into the middle of the week. We could see our first temp of the year at or above 50 on Wednesday. The Wednesday precip looks to arrive late in the day and start as rain and then changing over to potentially impactful snowfall overnight into Thursday. We finish out the coming week cold with highs back into the mid 20s. Normal high/low for this part of winter is 34/21