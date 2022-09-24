Saturday: Morning clouds to some afternoon sunshine & warmer. Air quality is in the Good category for Chicagoland. High: 73

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy & chance of isolated showers. Low: 58

Sunday: Partly sunny & 30% of AM showers. Decreasing PM clouds & windy. High: 68

Extended outlook calls for another round of cooler than normal temperatures for the beginning of the week. Mon/Tue/Wed all have some nice September sunshine but also breezy with high temps that will only get into the mid to low 60s. A bit warmer by the end of the week with highs by Friday near 70. Normal is low 70s for this part of early autumn.

