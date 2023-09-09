Saturday Forecast: Starting out with partly to mostly cloudy skies — and everyone sees the sun by the afternoon. Breezy & cool for the season. NNE 5-15 mph. Air quality ranges from Good to Moderate for Chicagoland.

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Saturday Night: Scattered clouds & cool– especially away from the lake. NE 0-5 mph

Sunday: Partly sunny, a bit warmer– except lakeside. Chance of late day showers. WNW/NE 5-15 mph

Extended outlook calls for a soggy Monday with rain at times and slight chance of an isolated thunderstorms. High temps in the lower 70s. Some lingering showers for Tuesday– and temps get cooler for Tue/Wed/Thu with high temps in the mid to upper 60s for highs and some overnight lows drop into the upper 40s away from the lake. Temps pop back into the mid 70s by the end of the week.