Saturday Forecast: Partly cloudy, showers possible

The weekend starts out with a few sprinkles Saturday morning. Then partly cloudy skies around Chicagoland. Winds W 5-10.

High temps will reach near 80 degrees, mid-70s by the lake.

More clouds Saturday night with a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Winds W 5-10 and lows mid 60s.

Sunday there will be a few lingering showers possible, but clearing skies. Hazy sunshine by the afternoon. Winds N 10-20 triggering a beach advisory for swimming hazards.

High to reach 77 degrees, lower 70s by the lake.

Quite pleasant in the extended outlook. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with hazy sun from western wildfires. Highs in the mid to low 80s.

