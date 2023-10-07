Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy, and chilly. NW 15-25 mph. Air quality is Good with some areas of Moderate around Chicagoland. High: 56

Saturday Night: Increasing clouds late & breezy. NW 10-15 mph. Low 42, chillier in outlying areas

Sunday: Mostly cloudy & chance of showers. NW 5-10 mph. High: 55

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Extended outlook calls for mostly cloudy on Monday with a few showers. High temps back up to 60. Tuesday a bit milder with highs near 63 and partly sunny skies. Sun on Wednesday helps boost our temps back to normals in the upper 60s. Thursday has some showers and possible thunderstorms with highs near 60.