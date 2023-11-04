Saturday: Partly cloudy. N 5-10 mph. Air quality in the Moderate category. High: 56, a bit cooler lakeside.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear & chilly. WSW 5-10 mph. Low: 39, cooler outlying areas.
Sunday: Increasing clouds, breezy & chance of late-day showers. SW 10-20, G35 mph. High near 60
Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)
Extended outlook calls for a chance of Monday morning showers, mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mild mid 60s. Cooler for Tue/Wed with highs back in the seasonal 50s with some rain at times.