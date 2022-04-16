Today: Partly cloudy, breezy & unseasonably chilly. NW 10-20, G30 mph. High: 47

Tonight: Scattered clouds & frosty overnight. N 10-15 mph. Low: 30

Easter Sunday: AM sunshine & cold. PM increasing overcast & chilly. NE 10-15 mph. High: 45

Extended outlook calls for a blustery & chilly Monday with rain at times and maybe an isolated rain/snow mix. We’ll see a warmer temperature regimen back towards normals in the upper 50s. As we get into later this week by Thu/Fri we could see highs above normal back into the mid to upper 60s.