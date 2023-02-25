Today: Decreasing clouds, milder & a bit breezy later. SW 10-15, G20-25 mph.

Air quality is in the good category for Chicagoland with areas of moderate air quality in pockets downstate and far NW Illinois.

High 39

Tonight: Partly cloudy & seasonally cold. W 5-10 mph

Low 30

Sunday: Partly sunny & milder with increasing clouds late. W/SE 5-10 mph

High near 50

Extended outlook calls for rain to return overnight Sunday into Monday. Heavy rain at times during the Monday morning commute and a few passing isolated t’storms are possible too. Drying out by the afternoon but cloudy, unseasonably mild with highs in the mid to low 50s and strong winds with gusts more than 40 mph are possible.

Sunny for Election Day on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Milder on Wednesday with increasing clouds and a chance of showers with highs again around 50.