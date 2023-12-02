Saturday: Overcast skies & a few showers/areas of drizzle. NE 5-15 mph. High: 45

Saturday Night: Rain returns late. Some wet snowflakes far western Chicagoland. ESE 5-10 mph

Low: 37

Sunday: Rain at times, tapering late morning. Some snow mixed in at times. SE/SSW 10-20 mph. High: 42

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Extended outlook has a mix of clouds and sun for Monday with highs in the low 40s. More clouds on Tuesday with PM rain/snow showers late in the day with highs again in the mid to low 40s. Cloudy skies on Wednesday but likely dry with a high around 42. Breezy and some breaks of sun on Thu with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Mild for next Friday with highs near 50 and a chance of showers.