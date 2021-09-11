Saturday Forecast: Mostly sunny, warm

Today: Mostly sunny and very warm. Breezy SW winds 10-20 mph. High near 90, mid 80s by the lake.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Sunset near 7 p.m. Slight chance of showers after midnight far north suburbs/southern WI. SW 10-15 mph. Lows near 70 in the city, mid to low 60s in the suburbs.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, a bit cooler. Highs mid 80s, lower 80s by the lake.

Extended outlook calls for a slight chance of non-severe t-storms late Sunday night into the first part of Monday. Partly sunny day on Monday with temps back down towards 80 in the afternoon.

Chance of afternoon thunderstorms also looks possible for Tuesday with highs again climbing into the upper 80s. The rest of the week to be at or above normal temps (78) with periodic thunderstorms. (Normal high / low : 78/59)