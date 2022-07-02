Today: Mostly sunny & warmer, except lakeside. NE 10-15 mph. Air quality in the Moderate category for Chicago, but Unhealthy Air Quality in NW Illinois. High: 87, 77 by the lake.

Tonight: Mostly clear & comfortable. SE 5-10 mph. Low: 67

Sunday: Mostly sunny & getting muggy. Cooler by the lake. S 5-10 mph. Highs near 90, cooler lakeside.

Extended outlook calls for a hot & muggy Independence Day with partly sunny skies and chance of showers/thunderstorms in the afternoon about 40%. We stay with temps near 90 into Tuesday with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. A bit cooler Wednesday with a chance of showers/thunderstorms. Mid to lower 80s to finish out the week with a slight but diminished chance of afternoon thunderstorms.