Saturday: Mostly sunny start with foggy areas, increasing PM clouds & wind. WSW 10-20 mph

High: 42

Saturday Night: Overcast skies develop with flurries & colder. WSW 5-15 mph. Low: 26

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Sunday: Cloudy, breezy & bursts of light snow. 0-1″ of accumulation in the city, a bit more in NW Indiana. WNW 10-20 mph. High: 35

Extended outlook calls for an extended period of seasonal / cold temps. Partly sunny skies on Monday with highs in the mid 30s. More clouds on Tuesday with highs near 40. High temps in the mid 30s on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of light afternoon/evening snow.