Saturday Forecast: Mostly sunny, breezy

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy AM. Winter Weather Advisory until 9 a.m. NW 15-25 G30mph. Air quality is in the Good category for most of the Midwest and Chicagoland. High 21

Tonight: Mostly clear & winds strengthen overnight. S 15-25 mph. Low 18

Sunday: Milder & windy with sun & clouds. SW 15-25 G40mph. High: 47

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

The extended outlook calls for the above normal temperatures to continue into Monday and will be warm enough still on Tuesday for incoming precipitation to be a wintry mix or freezing rain to start. Colder by the end of the week with some snow possible for late Thursday into Friday.