Saturday Forecast: Mostly sunny, breezy, slightly warmer temps

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, & a bit warmer. SW 10-15, G25 mph. Air quality in the Moderate category for Chicagoland. High 58
Tonight: A few scattered clouds. SW 10-15 mph. Low 47
Sunday: Sunny morning with some afternoon clouds & milder. SW 10-15, G25 mph. High: 64
Extended outlook looks dry through Monday. A chance of showers is back on Tuesday with more clouds too. Dry on Wednesday with partly sunny skies then another round of precipitation looks likely again for Thursday with a chance of showers in the morning and then rain more likely by the afternoon. Significantly cooler for next Friday and windy. Normal high/low: 53/37.