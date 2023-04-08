Saturday: Mostly sunny & milder, except lakeside. SE 10 mph. Air quality is in the Good category for Chicagoland and most of the Midwest. . High 62, near 50 by the lake.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. SE 5-10 mph. Low 41

Sunday: Partly sunny & warmer. Cooler by the lake. S 5-10 mph

High 66, mid 50s by the lake.

Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center

Extended outlook calls for some of the warmest temps of the year so far. Monday high temps will be near 70. Tuesday mostly sunny and highs in the low 70s. Wednesday and Thursday look mostly sunny with highs near 80 both days. A bit cooler on Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Normal high temp for this part of spring is around 57.