Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler lakeside, ESE Winds 5 mph. Air quality is in the Moderate category with pockets of Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups in northern IN and southern parts of lower MI. High 64, near 60 by the lake.

Saturday Night: Increasing clouds & not quite as chilly. SE 5-10 mph, lows mid 40s

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Sunday: Mostly cloudy & chance of PM showers. E 5-10 mph, highs near 60, cooler by the lake.

Extended outlook calls for the clouds and chance of showers to continue into early Monday. Gradually clearing skies on Halloween in the afternoon and evening with high temps in the mid to lower 60s. More sunshine and milder temps starting Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s and even low 70s by the end of the week. More clouds on Friday with a chance of showers.