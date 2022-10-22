Saturday: Mainly sunny & unseasonably warm. S 10-15 G25 mph, highs near 80

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, breezy & mild. SSW 10-15 G25, low near 60

Sunday: Sunny start with increasing clouds & still mild. S 10-15 G20 mph, high: 75

Extended outlook calls for mild temperatures but more clouds for Monday with a chance of showers / isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll see more clouds on Tuesday with a chance of showers. Wednesday showers taper off and much cooler with highs on the mid to upper 50s. Partly sunny on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s. Mostly cloudy on Friday with highs in the mid 50s.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog