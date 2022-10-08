Saturday: Mostly sunny, chilly & a bit breezy. W 10-15, G20 mph, high: 59

Saturday Night: Mostly clear & cold. Areas of frost away from the lake. SW 10-15 mph, low: 37 in the city, near 30 outlying areas

Sunday: Mostly sunny & milder. SW 10-15 mph, high: 68

Extended outlook calls for more sunshine on Monday with highs again in the mid to upper 60s. Even milder still on Tue/Wed as temps climb into the mid 70s. Late day Tuesday we see a chance of showers. Rain looks more likely on Wed with a chance of t’storms as well. We cool off later in the week as temps crash back into the 50s for highs and 30s for lows.

