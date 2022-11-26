Saturday: Mostly sunny with some increasing clouds in the late afternoon.

SSW 10-20, G30 in the afternoon.

High 57

Saturday Night: Clouding over. Rain develops overnight. SSW 10-15 mph

Low 37

Sunday: Rainy & blustery– but tapers off a bit in the afternoon. N 10-20, G30 mph

High 44

Extended outlook calls for drying out by Monday. High temps in the 40s. Tuesday back to warmth in the 50s but more cloud cover. Rain & wind return late Tuesday into Wednesday. Wednesday’s high near 40 with rain at times. Thursday looks sunny but much colder with highs only in the mid 30s.

