Saturday Forecast: Mostly sunny and breezy, comfortable temperatures

Saturday Forecast: Cooler with lots of sunshine and moderate to good air quality throughout Chicagoland. NE winds 10-20 mph, creating swimming hazards in the Lake. High near 80, mid 70s lakeside.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, sunset just before 7 p.m. with NE winds 5-10 mph. Low of 65, cooler in the suburbs.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with warm and muggy conditions, SE winds 5-10 mph. High of 88, lower 80s near the Lake.

Extended Outlook: Showers and thunderstorms develop Monday afternoon, with on-and-off showers likelier for Tuesday, the last full day of summer. Fall Equinox occurs Wednesday at 2:22 p.m., with highs in the 65-70 range and overnight lows in the low 50s to finish out next week. Normal high/low: 76/57