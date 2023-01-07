Today: Mostly cloudy. NE 5-10 mph. Air quality is in the moderate category today around Chicagoland.

High 35

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow late. ESE 5-10 mph

Low 25

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a few AM flurries. SW 0-5 mph

High 37

Extended outlook calls for cloudy skies to continue into Monday. A bit milder and finally a chance for some sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 40. Thursday we’ll have some precipitation back in the forecast, mostly likely starts as a rain/snow mix that changes over to some snow late in the evening and the first part of Friday.