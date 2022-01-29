Saturday Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies, breezy winds

CHICAGO — A cold weekend across Chicagoland. Saturday expect a little bit of sunshine to start then mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon.

We could see a few flurries for northern locations close to the Wisconsin boarder, besides that they rest of us will stay cloudy and dry. Highs will barely creep into the low 20s.

Overnight a weak low pressure system will pass and we’ll see our winds shift and become more northwesterly. This will make it feel very cold Sunday. While actual temperatures are expected to climb into the mid and upper 20s, it will feel more like the teens. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a little more sunshine in the forecast.

Our work week starts out mild with highs into the mid 30s Monday and possible reaching the 40s Tuesday. But don’t get used to it, more winter weather returns late Tuesday night with the snow back in the forecast through Thursday.