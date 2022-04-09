Saturday Forecast: Mostly cloudy mid-day, chilly & a bit gusty. A bit cooler lakeside. NW 10-15 mph

High 44, a bit cooler by the lake.

Saturday night Forecast: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Frosty in some areas. S 5-10 mph

Low 32

Sunday Forecast: Mostly sunny & breezy with increasing afternoon clouds & milder

High 57.

Extended outlook calls for warmer & wetter weather. Monday has about a 30% chance of showers with highs in the 60s. Even warmer on Tue/Wed to near 70 with showers and thunderstorms likely.